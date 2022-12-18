  1. Home
Hande Erçel shares love life details

Published December 18th, 2022
Hande Erçel just confirmed that she is not dating anyone
ALBAWABA - Hande Erçel just confirmed that she is not dating anyone at the moment, adding that rumors concerning her love life is making her uncomfortable. 

The Turkish actress shared that she feels sad due to all the rumors that states she is dating a new person, she said: ''I am very sad because of the news that was published claiming I am dating someone new, he is a close friend of mine and I love him''

She added: ''sometimes they share news about people's lives without thinking about their situation, and that is something that saddens me deeply''

Hande continued: ''So I had to clarify the truth, and deny all the rumors that spread everywhere''

She went on to say that she is not dating anyone at the moment, saying: ''I think that you are constantly spreading rumors about me because I am a single woman.''

The Turkish press was constantly chasing Hande Erçel's personal and emotional life, as some reports alleged that the actress is dating basketball player Kartal Özmızrak.

The star was previously linked to Turkish actor Kerem Bürsin, whom she met on the set of Turkish series Sen Çal Kapimi.

