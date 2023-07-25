Hande Erçel shows sideboob in Greece (pictures)

ALBAWABA - Hande Erçel isn't planning to get back to home town soon because Greece has stolen her heart.

Turkish actress Hande Erçel, 29, has been roaming Europe since June when she left Turkey to attend 2023 Cannes Film Festival.

And today, the beautiful actress took to Instagram to share with her 30.8 million followers special shots from Mykonos, Greece.

Erçel left little to imagination when she posted sideboob photos as she sported gold bikini underneath blue crochet dress.

Last night, the star of Sen Çal Kapımı spent the night in black hotshorts and sports bra as she captioned the post with a tornado emoji.

Hande Erçel is currently in Greece with boyfriend Hakan Sabancı.

The star has hinted that marriage can be in the horizon when she shared a selfie in front of a "happy wife" sign.