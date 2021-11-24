Hande Erçel to Star in Her First Movie 'Mest-i Aşk'

Turkish-Iranian co-production Mest-i Aşk (Drunk on Love) has brought together Halit Ergenç, Hande Erçel, İbrahim Çelikkol, Selma Ergeç, Boran Kuzum, Bensu Soral and Burak Tozkoporan.

The shooting of the movie Mest-i Aşk, a joint production of ENG Yapım Medya and Semarya Film, has been completed.

Produced by Mehran Borumand and directed by Hassan Fathi, the highly anticipated debut of Mest-i Aşk met with the audience.

Two Iranian actors, Parsa Pirouzfar and Shahab Husseini, share the lead roles in the film, which will bring a different perspective to Mevlana's life.

While Parsa Piroufzar plays Mevlana Celaleddin Rumi, Shahab Husseini, who won the Best Actor award at the Cannes Film Festival, gives life to Mevlana's dear friend Şems Tabrizi.

Turkish actors also take part in the movie Mest-i Ask as follows: Hande Erçel 'Kimya Hatun', İbrahim Çelikkol 'Iskender', Boran Kuzum 'Alaeddin', Selma Ergeç 'Kerra', Bensu Soral 'Mary', Burak Tozkoporan 'Sultan Veled' characters.