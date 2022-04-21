  1. Home
  3. Hande Erçel Stuns in New Instagram Post

Alexandra Abumuhor

Published April 21st, 2022 - 08:06 GMT
Hande shares new Instagram pictures
Turkish actress, Hande Erçel, shared with her followers new pictures on her Instagram page.

The actress looked stunning in a series of pictures as she appears to attend a Frozen play at a theater, the rest of the pictures portrayed of what it looks like to be a day in the life of Hande. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Hande Erçel (@handemiyy)

Recently, Erçel was announced to be among the list of 11 million global personalities and ranked 3023 according to a global site, and she was the first among Turkish actresses in the category of the most famous.

