Hande Erçel: This Is Very Unfair and Offensive!

Spectacular! This is the pose that Hande Erçel has starred in for the March issue of the Turkish edition of the magazine 'Elle'.

The protagonist of 'Love is in the air' has posed in the city of Mardin, a Mesopotamian city located in the Anatolia region. "Mardin fascinated me, amazed me and stole my heart. I felt like I was in a fairy tale," said the actress about this city after collaborating with the publication.

But in addition to this impressive cover and an extensive graphic report, of which the actress has shared some images, the magazine has published an exclusive interview in which Erçel has been honest about the pressures that women receive around their physique.

"I find all kinds of pressure and criticism on social networks based on the idealized perception of the body and beauty very unfair and offensive," said the protagonist of 'Love is in the air', which has sent an important message to women who find themselves in this situation. "Whoever pushes you for the perception of physical beauty and harshly criticizes you is a reflection of her unhappiness with her own body or soul, don't worry!"

In this idyllic setting that is Mardin, the actress has told the publication what helps her to move forward and increases her motivation to live. "The sunrise may be what gives me the most hope. Every time I see the sunrise, I look at it for minutes as if I were seeing it for the first time and I remember that I have new possibilities to start from scratch," she said.

Breakup Rumors

We do not know if in recent weeks the actress has had to see the sunrise many times to look to the future and rethink her life after the alleged break with Kerem Bürsin. And it is that for weeks insistent rumors have been circulating in Turkey that suggest that the couple would have put an end to their love story in mid-January.

Although the couple has not yet spoken out to deny or confirm, the truth is that both have left signs that there is at least a distance between them. For weeks, the couple has not interacted on social networks and the last 'like' that Kerem Bürsin left for his girl was on January 15 (before he always 'liked' all her posts). In addition, the actor, who is very close to his girl's family, was the great absentee at Gamze's birthday party.