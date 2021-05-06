Hande Erçel Talks About Her Lover Kerem Bürsin Following Maldives Trip.. Watch

Beautiful Turkish actress Hande Erçel, 27, has been caught by journalists in the street the other day.

Columnist Akif Yaman asked Hande: 'Your photographs came out hand in hand shows a good relationship with Mr. Kerem. What would you say about that?'

For the first time, Hande Erçel confirmed their relationship by saying: 'Thank you. Everything is very nice.'

Hande Erçel said that her Maldives vacation with Bürsin was very good.

Kerem Bürsin and Hande Erçel have always made the statement "We are just friends" at every opportunity they had, but most recently, they went to the Maldives after season one finale. It was revealed that the duo were on holiday alone before they were joined by Hande's sister.

Erçel and Bürsin were caught hand in hand this time by their fans at the airport. Photos of the couple were shared on social media.

After leaking their love, Kerem Bürsin and Hande Erçel couldn't hide their secret love any more, so they made it public by sharing intimate pictures and messages on their Instagram accounts.

Kerem said: 'Only the two of us with a canoe in the middle of the ocean', and Hande replied: 'Our joy is blowing the fountains ... Perfect.'