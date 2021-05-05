Will Kerem Bürsin's Character Die? Here's Everything We Know About Sen Çal Kapımı Season 2

On April 17, the 39th and last episode of Sen Çal Kapımı (You Knock On My Door) season 1 was broadcast in Turkey.

Later, it was announced that a second season will follow, and here's everything we know about the new chapters of the series starring Hande Erçel and Kerem Bürsin.

History

The greatest mystery that needs to be solved is 'will happen to Serkan Bolat' after the great revelation that happened at the end of the first season.

He and Eda seemed to have found happiness leading an austere life in a caravan after overcoming a series of obstacles caused by first Serkan's disappearance and then by his memory problems.

However, now they will have to face a much more complicated obstacle, since everything indicates that Serkan's disease is a rumor.

Will he be able to overcome it? And does the love story of 'Sen Çal Kapımı' hold a happy ending? We will have to wait to find out.

In season finale, Eda and Serkan Bolat have found happiness living in a caravan. It is a simple life without any luxury, and Serkan is totally happy with it, because he wants to enjoy life to the fullest without thinking about his illness. The couple is in a great moment, but they obliviously live to a new problem that is coming their way. It seems that Serkan is not going to be able to forget about the disease so easily, since Eda has discovered that he has a tumor.

Cast

The big question is what will become of the character played by Kerem Bürsin, since the actor had signed a contract to start shooting another project this summer, which could cause a hasty exit from the series, since his contract with the producer of 'Love is in the Air 'comes to an end in May.

The end of the first season leads to thinking about his possible death, but it will be necessary to see if they can reach an agreement. Let's remember that Erçel was in the same situation but she managed to postpone her other project in order to continue on 'Love is in the Air'.

Therefore, Erçel will continue in the series, leaving the question whether Bürsin will only appear for a few episodes or will remain longer. In addition, the comebacks of others, Neslihan Yeldan, Evrim Doğan, Anıl İlter, Çağrı Çıtanak, Elçin Afacan, Melisa Döngel, Başak Gümülcinelioğlu, Alican Aytekin, Sarp Bozkurt, İrsİlkyaan Albarakz Arsİlkyaan, are taken for granted .

Trailer

At the moment, no preview of what is to come in the second season of Sen Çal Kapımı (You Knock On My Door) has been published, so for now we leave you the video with what happens at the end of the first season.

Eda, Serkan'ın hastalığını öğrendi! Heyecan dolu bir bölümün daha sonuna geldik, yeni sezonda görüşmek üzere.... ❤️ #yenidenbuluşacağız @foxturkiye pic.twitter.com/TxiihgiEa3 — Sen Çal Kapımı (@sencalkapimi__) April 17, 2021

Release Date

The second season of 'Love is in the Air' will premiere in Turkey this coming June. The exact launch day has not yet been specified. In addition, its continuity is assured until next September with 13 more episodes, but beyond that it is unknown if it will continue or bid farewell.

In Spain, the first season is still being broadcast and it should come to an end approximately around the premiere of the second season in its country of origin, so viewers will probably have little to wait.