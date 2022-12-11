Hande Erçel wants to finish school

ALBAWABA - Being the most successful Turkish star, does not stop Hande Erçel from going back to the university to finish her studies.

Hande, who quit university at a young age to focus on her career, decided to go back to track.

The actress started her acting career in 2014, where she played the role of Selin yılmaz in the series 'Güneşin Kızları', and unfortunately the star was not able to focus on her university due to the pressure of filming.

Hande previously enrolled in Mimar Sinan for fine arts, where she majored in Traditional Turkish Arts.

And according to Turkish tabloid newspaper Posta, Hande has decided to get back on track with her education, and the newspaper also revealed that the Turkish actress has already regestired this semester, and started her classes.