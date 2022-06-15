Hande Erçel Wears Backless Top For Her Latest Desert Photoshoot

  1. Home
Published June 15th, 2022 - 07:01 GMT
Hande Erçel latest photoshoot was to promote her Atasay collection
Hande Erçel shows off her Skin in her latest photoshoot. ​​​​​​​

Turkish actress Hande Erçel took to her Instagram to share with her followers her latest photoshoot

Hande can be seen sitting on the sand, wearing a backless top, and blue jeans shorts, she accessorized her look with gold jewelry from her Atasay X Hande Ercel Capsule Collection.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Hande Erçel (@handemiyy)



Atasay X Hande Ercel Capsule Collection, reflects Hande Ercel's inspiration from nature and art and focuses on abstract forms, has been transformed into jewelry forms by Atasay's award-winning design team.

In the picture shared by the Turkish beauty, she can be seen looking back at the camera with a sketch-book placed on her knees .

Atasay's Instagram page shared the same picture Hande published on her own personal account, but the jewelry company added on photo that shows on of the accessories the actress can be seen wearing in the photoshoot.

