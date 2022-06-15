Hande Erçel Wears Backless Top For Her Latest Desert Photoshoot

Turkish actress Hande Erçel took to her Instagram to share with her followers her latest photoshoot.

Hande can be seen sitting on the sand, wearing a backless top, and blue jeans shorts, she accessorized her look with gold jewelry from her Atasay X Hande Ercel Capsule Collection.





Atasay X Hande Ercel Capsule Collection, reflects Hande Ercel's inspiration from nature and art and focuses on abstract forms, has been transformed into jewelry forms by Atasay's award-winning design team.

In the picture shared by the Turkish beauty, she can be seen looking back at the camera with a sketch-book placed on her knees .

Atasay's Instagram page shared the same picture Hande published on her own personal account, but the jewelry company added on photo that shows on of the accessories the actress can be seen wearing in the photoshoot.