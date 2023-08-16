ALBAWABA - Hande Erçel's new series İki Yabancı is coming soon.

Turkish journalist Birsen Altuntaş revealed that Fox Turkey will air the trailer of Hande Erçel and Burak Deniz's new series, İki Yabancı.

Erçel gave her initial approval to star in the new series in January 2018, İki Yabancı translates to The Stranger Within Me and will broadcast on FOX channel. Erçel is set to play the protagonist role alongside Deniz.

The new series is written by Adham Ozicek and directed by Neslihan Yesilyurt, and the Turkish production is expected to be released sometime in the middle of September 2023.

However, neither the cast nor the crew confirmed that a trailer will be released soon.

Plot of İki Yabancı

Iki Yabanci is an Upcoming Thriller Series Starring Hande Erçel and Burak Deniz in a Lead role. Public prosecutor Leyla is Trying to investigate the murder of a well-known businessman. Leyla, who travels from Muş to Istanbul to see her parents.

Later she Meets The renowned journalist Kenan. There will be a chance for Kenan and Leyla to meet at the corpse discovered in the forest.

Burak Deniz will play the character of Kanan, who has a multiple personality disorder. On the other hand,Hande Erçel will play the character of Leyla, a prosecutor.