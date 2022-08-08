Hande Erçel's Shocking Behavior Against Her Ex Kaan Yıldırım

  1. Home
Published August 8th, 2022
Turkish actress Hande Erçel shocked her followers with a recent action made against her ex boyfriend Kaan Yıldırım nearly a month after they ended their romance. 

The Sen Çal Kapımı star Hande Erçel has unfollowed Kaan Yıldırım on all social media platforms without stating the reason why. 

Hande Erçel

After the duo separated, Erçel commented on their relationship saying that Kaan is still her friend and nothing will ever change that, 

Replying to her statement, Kaan said: 'whatever Hande says it is true.'' 

Prior her brief romance with Kaan Yıldırım, Hande Erçel dating Turkish actor Kerem Bürsin and the couple ended their relationship in January of 2022. 

And from Hande Erçel's latest updates, the star has been named as the most beautiful woman in Turkey.

The votes were conducted by Spanish Nubia Magazine, and was spread around 51 different countries worldwide. 

And for the 'Most Handsome Turkish Actor 2022', receiving the title was Hande Erçel's ex-boyfriend and ex-co-star Kerem Bürsin

For Hande Erçel's latest updates, click here

 

