  1. Home
  2. ENTERTAINMENT
  3. Hany Shaker Looks COMPLETELY Unrecognizable on New Album Cover

Hany Shaker Looks COMPLETELY Unrecognizable on New Album Cover

Ala' Mashharawi

Ala' Mashharawi

Published June 17th, 2021 - 07:08 GMT
Hany Shaker Looks COMPLETELY Unrecognizable on New Album Cover

Egyptian artist Hani Shaker has surprised followers by debuting a new style.

Also ReadSinging About INCEST? Hany Shaker Cancels Three Hamo Bika Concerts (Video)Singing About INCEST? Hany Shaker Cancels Three Hamo Bika Concerts (Video)

Shaker posted the cover of his upcoming album on Instagram and he appeared completely different by embracing a new classic look, far from his usual fashion selection, styled by fashion critic Mohamed El Sharif, and Outfit by Davanti.

The Egyptian songster sported white shirt and pants, and paired them with an oversized brown blazer and baker boy hat, while holding a pipe in his hand.

Hany Shaker Looks COMPLETELY Unrecognizable on New Album Cover

Followers were shocked by Hany's newlook, as they wrote things like: "You feel like Hany Shaker himself is shocked of the picture", "Hany Shaker who? Is this our Hany Shaker?", "I truly didn't recognize you, what a beautiful makeover!"

Hany Shaker has been granted the golden residency in UAE by Dubai's government last month, and he and his wife were also Covid-19 vaccinated in Dubai. The star thanked UAE government and its people for their kind hospitality.

Also ReadSinging About INCEST? Hany Shaker Cancels Three Hamo Bika Concerts (Video)Is Hany Shaker Infected With Coronavirus?

As for his work in the capacity of President of the Musicians Syndication in Egypt, artist Hani Shaker continues his efforts to find solutions to the problem of musicians unemployment in light of Coronavirus pandemic.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Hany Shaker (@hanyshaker)

 

Tags:Hany ShakerEgyptnewlook

© 2000 - 2021 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...