Hany Shaker undergoes surgery

ALBAWABA - Hany Shaker gives health updates amid undergoing surgery.

Egyptian singer Hany Shaker announced to his followers that he has undergone colon surgery and assured fans that he is doing okay.

Shaker shared a lengthy caption alongside a picture with his doctor, in the caption, the Egyptian singer thanked the medical staff who helped him get better.

The singer left the hospital amid the surgery and assured his fans that his health is good and that he is stable.

Shaker took to his Instagram to share a series of pictures of him with his doctors and wrote: "I extend my sincere thanks and gratitude to Dr. Tariq Youssef Ahmed - of Colon, colorectal and rector Surgery, Ain Shams University and his supportive surgical team."

He added: "Dr. Ahmed Ali Khalil - Assistant Professor of Colon, Anal and Rectangle Surgery, Ain Shams University Dr. Mustafa Emad - Professor of General Surgery, Ain Shams University, for performing a successful optometric surgery for me."

He went on to give thanks and gratitude to the management at Wada Al Nil Hospital and its chief of surgery Dr. Hazem Abdel Mohsen for their "excellent medical service and excellent care."