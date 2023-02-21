Happy Birthday Rihanna! Riri through the years

ALBAWABA - Barbadian singer Rihanna turned 35 on Feb. 20.



To celebrate, Albawaba entertainment created a slideshow of the Umbrella hitmaker, and how the singer evolved with her career and personal life over the years.



1. Rihanna makes an appearance on MTV's Total Request Live on Sep. 6, 2005

2. Rihanna visits pediatric patients at St. Vincent's Hospital Dec. 19, 2006

3. Rihanna with her award for Best Female Artist at the 2006 Billboard Music Awards Dec. 4, 2006.

4. Rihanna accepts the Favorite Soul/Rhythm & Blues Female Artist Award at the AMA's Nov. 18, 2007

5. Rihanna performs "Live Your Life" with T.I, Sep. 6, 2008

6. Rihanna at the Los Angeles Superior Court during the hearing in the Chris Brown felony assault case, on June 22, 2009.

7. Rihanna arrives on the red carpet for the 2010 American Music Awards

8. Rihanna arrives for the 53rd annual Grammy Awards Feb. 13, 2011.

9. Rihanna accepts the Radio Artist of the Year award onstage during the 2011 Billboard Music Awards May 22, 2011

10. Rihanna launches 'Nude by Rihanna' at Macy's Westfield Century City on December 1, 2012.

11. Rihanna arrives at the 55th Annual GRAMMY Awards on February 10, 2013.

12. Rihanna accepts the Artist of the Year award onstage at the iHeartRadio Music Awards May 1, 2014.

13. Rihanna accepts the MTV Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award, Aug. 28, 2016.

14. Rihanna arrives for the 2018 Met Gala on May 7, 2018.

15. Rihanna and ASAP Rocky at The Fashion Awards 2019 in London on Dec. 2, 2019

16. Rihanna celebrates the launch of FENTY on Feb. 7, 2020

17. Rihanna becomes Barbados's 11th National Hero on Nov. 30, 2021.

18. A$AP Rocky and Rihanna celebrate Fenty Beauty & Fenty Skin at Goya Studios on February 11, 2022

19. Rihanna welcomes first child with A$AP Rocky.

20. Rihanna announces second pregnancy during 2023 Super Bowl performance.