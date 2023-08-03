Harry and Meghan refuse to talk about divorce rumors

ALBAWABA - It has been a few difficult months for the former royal couple!

In May, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle got involved in a car chase in New York that was almost catastrophic, during that time, People Magazine shared a statement regarding the car chase.

The statement read: "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex and Ms. Ragland were involved in a near catastrophic car chase at the hands of a ring of highly aggressive paparazzi. This relentless pursuit, lasting over two hours, resulted in multiple near collisions involving other drivers on the road, pedestrians, and two NYPD officers."

"While being a public figure comes with a level of interest from the public, it should never come at the cost of anyone's safety."

And on July 27, Harry faced a setback in his ongoing lawsuit against Spotify.

Recently, rumors took over social media claiming the couple are filing for divorce amid all the stress that has taken over their lives, but Us Weekly says otherwise according to a statement sent to the magazine by a source close to Markle.

The source says that their five-year-long marriage is "weathering the storm," while another shared: "They are a united storm, as far as they’re concerned, it’s Harry and Meghan against the world."

It has been clear that the couple are brushing off the divorce rumors by not even talking about it.