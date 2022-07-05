  1. Home
  Harry Styles Cancels a Concert Due to a Shooting

Published July 5th, 2022 - 12:19 GMT
Harry Styles canceled Sunday's concert in Copenhagen
British pop star Harry Styles canceled Sunday's concert in Copenhagen, Denmark, after a mass shooting at the nearby Field's shopping mall left three people dead.

Police arrested the 22-year-old alleged gunman hours later.

Neither the number of people injured nor the circumstances that led up to the shooting were immediately known.

"I'm heartbroken along with the people of Copenhagen. I adore this city. The people are so warm and full of love. I'm devastated for the victims, their families, and everyone hurting. I'm sorry we couldn't be together. Please look after each other," Styles tweeted Sunday.

People.com said the 28-year-old artist was scheduled to perform at Royal Arena on Sunday night as part of his Love On Tour.

 

