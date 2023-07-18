Is this Harry Styles or a wax figure?

ALBAWABA - Madame Tussauds debuted seven new figures of Harry Styles.
The seven new hyper-realistic wax figures will be distributed to Madame Tussauds museums around the world, and fans can't even tell which is a wax figure and which is actually Harry Styles.
The wax figures feature features the most iconic fashion choices for the singer and the most memorable red-carpet appearances.
They will be distributed to museums in London, New York, Hollywood, Amsterdam, Berlin, Singapore, and Sydney.
This is not the first time a Styles wax figure was designed, however, it is the first time a very realistic wax figure of the artist was made.
Almost 10 years ago, Madame Tussauds London showcased 5 wax figures of the singer's ex-band, One Direction, Zayn Malik, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne, and of course Harry Styles.
