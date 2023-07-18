Is this Harry Styles or a wax figure?

  1. Home
Alexandra Abumuhor

Published July 18th, 2023 - 07:58 GMT
Madame Tussauds debuted seven new figures of Harry Styles.
Madame Tussauds debuted seven new figures of Harry Styles (Twitter)

ALBAWABA - Madame Tussauds debuted seven new figures of Harry Styles.

The seven new hyper-realistic wax figures will be distributed to Madame Tussauds museums around the world, and fans can't even tell which is a wax figure and which is actually Harry Styles.

The wax figures feature features the most iconic fashion choices for the singer and the most memorable red-carpet appearances. 

They will be distributed to museums in London, New York, Hollywood, Amsterdam, Berlin, Singapore, and Sydney. 

This is not the first time a Styles wax figure was designed, however, it is the first time a very realistic wax figure of the artist was made.

Almost 10 years ago, Madame Tussauds London showcased 5 wax figures of the singer's ex-band, One Direction, Zayn Malik, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne, and of course Harry Styles. 

Madame Tussauds Hollywood

outfit from The final night of Love on Tour '21, bronze-fringed, sequin vest, source (Twitter)

Madame Tussauds New York

outfit from Coachella 2023, rainbow-sequined jumpsuit 2023 source: Twitter 

Madame Tussauds Sydney

outfit from Coachella 2022,  pink leather waistcoat and oversized pink fur coat, source: Twitter

Madame Tussauds Amsterdam

Harry Styles' Custom Alexander McQueen pastel pink Suit from Texas concert, source: Twitter

Madame Tussauds Singapore

outfit from Glasgow in 2022, Gucci bomber jacket bedazzled with glitter strawberries and stars, source: Twitter

Madame Tussauds Berlin

outfit from San Jose, 2021, bright pink shimmery shirt and neon pink velvet trousers. source: Twitter

Madame Tussauds London

outfit from My Policeman premiere, green double-breasted Gucci jacket and satin oversize floral pin, Source: Twitter

 

 

