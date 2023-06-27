  1. Home
  2. ENTERTAINMENT
  3. Harry Styles stops concert so fan can go pee

Harry Styles stops concert so fan can go pee

Alexandra Abumuhor

Alexandra Abumuhor

Published June 27th, 2023 - 08:33 GMT
Harry Styles stops concert so fan can go pee
Styles passed the time by reading fan-made signs.

ALBAWABA - Harry Styles stops his concert so a pregnant fan can take a bathroom break. 

Also ReadIs Harry Styles a bad kisser? here is what we knowIs Harry Styles a bad kisser? here is what we know

Former One Direction star, Harry Styles paused his show while performing in Cardiff, Wales last week as he began a funny exchange with one of his fans. 

The pregnant fan asked Harry Styles to name her baby, and told Styles to pick from a list the has four baby names. 

While Styles was thinking of the list, fans shared that she needed a bathroom break. 

"Do you need to go for a wee? You should go for a wee. I think we all agree it’s important Sian goes for a wee, don’t we?" Styles asked the crowd.

"You know what I’m going to do this one time? You go for a wee, I’m going to stall. So if you go for a wee ... don't wee down there." He said, then asked security to escort her. 

Also ReadIs Harry Styles a bad kisser? here is what we knowHarry Styles Receives His First Acting Award

As the fan headed out Harry said: "You won't miss a thing."

While the fan was using the restroom, Styles passed the time by reading fan-made signs.

 

Tags:Harry Styles

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...