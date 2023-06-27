Harry Styles stops concert so fan can go pee

ALBAWABA - Harry Styles stops his concert so a pregnant fan can take a bathroom break.

Former One Direction star, Harry Styles paused his show while performing in Cardiff, Wales last week as he began a funny exchange with one of his fans.

The pregnant fan asked Harry Styles to name her baby, and told Styles to pick from a list the has four baby names.

While Styles was thinking of the list, fans shared that she needed a bathroom break.

When nature called, this compassionate pop star answered. Harry Styles, 29, paused his Tuesday night performance so a pregnant fan, Sian, could use the restroom during the “Love on Tour” show at Cardiff’s Princi… pic.twitter.com/i1h3woKCvq — Dr.LyndaBarnes (@MrsBarnesII) June 21, 2023

"Do you need to go for a wee? You should go for a wee. I think we all agree it’s important Sian goes for a wee, don’t we?" Styles asked the crowd.

"You know what I’m going to do this one time? You go for a wee, I’m going to stall. So if you go for a wee ... don't wee down there." He said, then asked security to escort her.

As the fan headed out Harry said: "You won't miss a thing."

While the fan was using the restroom, Styles passed the time by reading fan-made signs.