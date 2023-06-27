Harry Styles stops concert so fan can go pee

ALBAWABA - Harry Styles stops his concert so a pregnant fan can take a bathroom break.
Former One Direction star, Harry Styles paused his show while performing in Cardiff, Wales last week as he began a funny exchange with one of his fans.
The pregnant fan asked Harry Styles to name her baby, and told Styles to pick from a list the has four baby names.
While Styles was thinking of the list, fans shared that she needed a bathroom break.
"Do you need to go for a wee? You should go for a wee. I think we all agree it’s important Sian goes for a wee, don’t we?" Styles asked the crowd.
"You know what I’m going to do this one time? You go for a wee, I’m going to stall. So if you go for a wee ... don't wee down there." He said, then asked security to escort her.
As the fan headed out Harry said: "You won't miss a thing."
While the fan was using the restroom, Styles passed the time by reading fan-made signs.