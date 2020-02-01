Harry Styles' Pre-Super Bowl Concert Evacuated Due to Weather

Harry Styles' pre-Super Bowl concert has been evacuated due to severe weather.

The 26-year-old singer was due to perform at the Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl bash at Miami's Meridian at Island Gardens on Friday (31.01.20) but the gig was axed by the fire department due to a severe storm.

Harry tweeted before he was due to arrive on stage: "To those of you here in Miami, I was told there's a severe storm on the way.

"The fire department would not let us do the show under any circumstances. Please stay safe.

"I'm so disappointed, and I'm sorry. I love you all. H."

Pepsi added: "As ordered by the Miami Fire Dept, Planet Pepsi Zero Sugar had to unfortunately be canceled due to extreme weather. This was a mandatory evacuation in Miami across special event venues. We are focused on ensuring everyone is safely evacuated. We deeply apologise to the fans.

"For all attendees of tonight's Planet Pepsi Zero Sugar Party, we understand this is disappointing, and want to do what we can to make this right. We are offering a full refund for tonight's show and for your ride share from the venue. Details coming soon."

Earlier, Lizzo performed a triumphant 35 minute set and Mark Ronson DJ'd but the decision to evacuate was announced just moments before Harry was due on stage as severe weather conditions set in.

Meanwhile, Super Bowl 54, will take place on February 2nd at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.

Jennifer Lopez and Shakira are set to headline the Super Bowl Half-time Show at the American football event, and Demi Lovato will perform the National Anthem before the game.

Demi wrote on Instagram: "Singing the National Anthem at #SBLIV ... See you in Miami (sic)"

A post on the NFL Twitter page read: "We are excited to announce @ddlovato will help us culminate our 100th season by singing the National Anthem at #SuperBowl LIV on @FOXTV 2/2! (sic)"

Shakira is particularly delighted about performing at the Super Bowl, because the match - the conclusion of the regular NFL season - falls on her birthday.

She recently said: "It's gonna be on my birthday! I've always wanted to perform at the Super Bowl. I think it's the holy grail of the entertainment industry ... It's a sports event but it has a huge relevance for us artists and I think it's gonna be fantastic and I'm gonna be celebrating my birthday with 100 million people. Just a small party, it's surreal, actually."

Jennifer added: "I cannot tease or reveal, but we are rehearsing. I started in December, now it's crunch time. We're all coming back, we're all excited. It's going to be a great show, what can I tell you? We're going to try to give the best Super Bowl ever."