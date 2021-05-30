Harry Styles Signs Trademark Papers to Launch a Beauty Line

The 27-year-old musician, actor and Gucci spokesmodel has reportedly filed paperwork to trademark his name on a cosmetics and fragrance brand.



According to documents obtained by Us Weekly, the filing is in the name of Styles, Harry Edward and the “nature of business” is identified as “wholesale of perfume and cosmetics”.



Harry is listed as a director of the company, which is reportedly named PLEASED AS HOLDINGS LIMITED, alongside Emma Spring who he has worked with for many years.



Harry is the face of Gucci's Mémoire d’une Odeur campaign and says he likes his fragrances to have some "emotion" behind them.



Harry previously said: "I like a fragrance that has some emotion behind it. The triggering of memories from smell is really strong for everyone. My mother has always worn the same perfume. It smells like roman candles and jasmine. So like anytime I smell it, I feel like a kid again. I feel like everyone has those."



The star's unofficial collaboration with Gucci started back in 2015 when he wore a floral suit from the label on the red carpet at an awards show.



Harry said: "I had never really done flares before. And it was really fun. I just kind of started wearing more and more of it, and at the same time just becoming a lot more comfortable in myself.



“I used to wear all black all of the time. But I was seeing that dressing up was a part of the show, if you will. Especially when performing. So, I think (for) the people I have always admired and looked up to in music, clothes have always been a big part of the thing. Like Bowie, Elvis Presley. It’s always been part of the thing.



"I love the clothes. That helps a lot. Just going on stage in a nuts suit with a bunch of sequins makes you feel good, and then you want to play."