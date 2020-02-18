Harry Styles to Sing at Brit Awards Following The Death of His Ex-Girlfriend

The former One Direction star was a close friend and ex-boyfriend of the presenter who took her own life on Saturday at her Stoke Newington flat in north east London.

Harry will reportedly press on with his performance at the award ceremony in London's O2 arena where he is nominated for two gongs - British Album and British Male Solo Artist.

A source told Daily Star Online: 'Despite the tragic news which will have effected him deeply, Harry's booking for the BRIT Awards has not changed.

'He will perform during the show as planned.'

Harry's mother Anne Twist took to Twitter on Saturday posting: 'Heartbreaking #ripcarolineflack'.

She later retweeted the heartfelt message: 'Nobody should be made to feel like they don’t belong on this earth , nobody! Nobody should be made to feel so frightened and bereft of options they decide to take their own life.'

Caroline was 31 when she started dating 17-year-old Harry, who has yet to speak publicly on the star's death.

The television host admitted she knew the singer had a crush on her before she pursued a romance with the heartthrob.

She said of their brief romance

: 'I already knew that he had a crush on me, he's made it pretty obvious as he's said it in magazines.'

'I've never felt I was much older than Harry. I still feel 18 and I probably act that way half the time'

'Although it was just a bit of fun we decided it was best to keep it to ourselves as we were both working for Simon Cowell,' she explained to The Sun on Sunday.

Love Island presenter Caroline died on Saturday at her new flat, hours after she was told she would face trial over the alleged assault of boyfriend Lewis Burton last year - while the producer friend who was staying with her went to the shops.

ITV cancelled scheduled Love Island episodes over the weekend but said the show would return tonight with a tribute to Caroline, who presented five series before stepping back following her arrest.

Caroline is the third Love Island star to have died in the last two years after former contestants Mike Thalassitis and Sophie Gradon, took their own lives in March 2019 and June 2018.