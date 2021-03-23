""Has the Crowd Been Funding Kylie Jenner's Medical Bills Following Terrible Car Collision

Kylie Jenner has cleared up a 'false narrative' after fans accused her of not doing enough to help her make-up artist who needed monetary assistance following a car collision.

Kylie, 23, who is worth $900m, paid $5k into a GoFundMe for Samuel Rauda towards his $10k medical expenses and shared a post encouraging others to contribute if they wanted to.

Yet when fans questioned why she didn't cover the full cost, Kylie explained her actions and said Samuel is not her current make-up artist as had been reported.

She wrote: 'I feel it's important for me to clear up this false narrative that I've asked fans for money and am not paying for my makeup artist's medical bills.

Followers criticized the youngest of the Kardashian/Jenner brood for not doing enough to help but Kylie explained the amount she gave was simply what had been the target total at the time.

As of Tuesday morning, the total stood at $100,031 of a $120,000 goal.

Kylie continued: 'Sam isn't my makeup artist and unfortunately we don't have a personal relationship anymore but I worked with him a few years ago and think he's the sweetest.

'I saw my current makeup artist and friend Ariel post about Sam's accident and his family's gofundme and i called Ariel immediately to see what happened to Sam.

She added: 'After learning in more detail about the accident it compelled me to visit his gofundme which was was set at 10k.

'They had already raised 6k so i put it in 5k to reach their original goal and thought I'd post on my stories to gain more awareness if anyone else felt compelled to share or donate.

'I don't know how all of this got so twisted but his family has reached out through Ariel and are very appreciative of all the donations, prayers, and love towards Sam.'

In another post, Kylie wrote: 'Anyone that knows me knows that I do things from the heart and I try to be helpful whenever I can be.

'Let's all stay positive and keep Sam, his family, and anyone you know who is going through a difficult time in our prayers. I hope you have a beautiful day and let's encourage each other to help.'

It is not known exactly what Sam's injuries are, but his friends have said he underwent major surgery on Sunday.

Kylie initially shared the site over the weekend to her more than 200 million followers and wrote: 'May God watch over you and protect you @makeupbysamuel everyone take a moment to say a prayer for Sam who got into an accident this past weekend. And swipe up to visit his families go fund me.'

To date, Sam's GoFundMe page, which was established by Johanna Portillo, has changed its goal multiple times.

'He has a long road to recovery ahead of him. I know he is loved by many,' the site said. 'Your donations will help cover the cost of his medical expenses and what's to come. Please know that a donation of any amount is greatly appreciated.'