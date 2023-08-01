Has the Sleeping Prince died?

ALBAWABA - It is claimed that The Sleeping Prince has passed away last week, but how true is that?!

News.akhbrna.co has reported that last week Saudi royal prince Al-Waleed bin Khaled bin Talal known as 'The Sleeping Prince' has passed away.

According to the website, cause of death was a severe pulmonary hemorrhage that led Prince Al-Waleed to lose his life after 18 years being in a coma.

Truth behind The Sleeping Prince's death

After the death news have been circulated, no official statement has been issued by the Saudi royal family.

The Sleeping Prince's father Prince Khaled bin Talal, his aunt Princess Rima bin Talal, and the hospital in which he is being treated have all remained silent about the death rumors, especially since this is not the first time such rumors are being circulated in the media.

Who is the Sleeping Prince?

The Sleeping Prince is Prince Al-Waleed bin Talal, the son of Prince and businessman Khalid bin Talal and nephew of the prominent Prince and businessman Al-Waleed bin Talal in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The Sleeping Prince's story dates back to 2005 while he was studying at the military college in London.

Prince Al-Waleed was involved in a car accident that led to severe cerebral hemorrhage and left him in a coma and clinical death since then.

His billionaire father, Khalid bin Talal, refused to remove the ventilator and medical devices hoping that his son would wake up someday.