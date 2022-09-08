Have The Stars Aligned For Shailene Woodley and Ansel Elgort?

Shailene Woodley and Ansel Elgort are having fun traveling this summer together!

On Wednesday, Ansel Elgort, posted a carousel of photos taken during his visit to Italy on Instagram. The photos included his longtime buddy and co-star from the 2014 film The Fault in Our Stars, Shailene Woodley.

"It's the time of the season for loooovvingg ," he captioned the Instagram post with a heart emoji.

Ansel Elgort and Shailene Woodley, are seen in one picture smiling for the camera while cuddling close to each other while hanging out in a restaurant.

In a another image, the actor is seen at a nearby train station standing next to a sign that reads Modena, the name of an Italian city.

A picture of Shailene Woodley across the table from the camera as her champagne is being poured.

But it appears that occasionally during the trip, things got a little out of hand. Ansel Elgort is shown in one of the pictures posing naked by a pool with only a towel covering his privates.

Fans flooded the comments with questions for the pair, with one user asking, "Wait! You guys dating!? ," while another wrote, "the romance of the fault in the stars is not over.”

The former co-stars have been spotted together recently on other outings as well, despite the fact that the photos undoubtedly sparked relationship suspicions.

Earlier in the week, Woodley posted a video of the pair attempting to recreate the iconic lift from Dirty Dancing on her Instagram Story.

The actress told her followers in a series of Instagram Stories that it "took a few tries" before they "finally got there" to perfect the lift.

"Clean dancing with Shailene," Ansel Elgort wrote in the caption of a photo he posted to his own grid of the event.

Since playing each other's love interests in the 2014 movie The Fault in Our Stars, Woodley and Ansel Elgort have become friends. They then went on to co-star in other movies, including 2014's Divergent and its two follow-ups, Insurgent and Allegiant, as brother and sister.

Ansel Elgort remarked at the time, "I see her occasionally, and she's always incredible.

Woodley previously opened up about how their longtime friendship helped their on-screen chemistry in The Fault in Our Stars.

"There's something really beautiful about working with someone again and again and again, because the more you get to know somebody on a personal level, the more free you feel artistically," she said.

"I think that if Ansel and I hadn't known each other from Divergent, our relationship in this movie would not be what it is," she added.

Written By : Lara Al-Nimri