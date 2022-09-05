Hazal Kaya Reveals The Sex of Her Baby

Famous Turkish actress Hazal Kaya revealed, on Sunday, that she is pregnant for the second time and the Turkish actress also revealed the gender of her baby.

Hazal Kaya said, during a private ceremony, that the gender of her baby is a female, while she did not reveal the name that she intends to name her song.

The news circulated around the famous movie star Hazal Kaya being three months pregnant and expecting her second child with her husband Ali Atay.

Last December, during an interview, Hazal completely denied the news herself and ever since the news spread again, neither Hazal or Ali confirmed the news.

Hazal gave birth to her first child in November 2019.

Hazal Kaya tied the knot to director and actor Ali Atay in 2018. Ali Atay is 14 years older than Hazal, and the pair got married in a lavish wedding ceremony in Istanbul.