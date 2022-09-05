  1. Home
  2. ENTERTAINMENT
  3. Hazal Kaya Reveals The Sex of Her Baby

Hazal Kaya Reveals The Sex of Her Baby

Alexandra Abumuhor

Alex Abumuhor

Published September 5th, 2022 - 11:43 GMT
Hazal Kaya announces the sex of her baby
Hazal Kaya announces the sex of her baby
Highlights
Hazal Kaya reveals the gender of her second child

Famous Turkish actress Hazal Kaya revealed, on Sunday, that she is pregnant for the second time and the Turkish actress also revealed the gender of her baby.

Also ReadHazal Kaya Is Expecting To Have Her Second Child!Hazal Kaya Is Expecting To Have Her Second Child!

Hazal Kaya said, during a private ceremony, that the gender of her baby is a female, while she did not reveal the name that she intends to name her song.

The news circulated around the famous movie star Hazal Kaya being three months pregnant and expecting her second child with her husband Ali Atay.

Last December, during an interview, Hazal completely denied the news herself and ever since the news spread again, neither Hazal or Ali confirmed the news.

Also ReadHazal Kaya Is Expecting To Have Her Second Child!Ali Atay Allegedly Cheated on Hazal Kaya
Hazal Kaya

Hazal gave birth to her first child in November 2019.

Hazal Kaya tied the knot to director and actor Ali Atay in 2018. Ali Atay is 14 years older than Hazal, and the pair got married in a lavish wedding ceremony in Istanbul. 

 

Tags:Hazal KayaTurkish stars

© 2000 - 2022 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...