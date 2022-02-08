Ali Atay Allegedly Cheated on Hazal Kaya

Is Turkish actor Ali Atay a womanizer?!

Yesterday, it was claimed that famous Turkish actor Ali Atay has cheated on his wife, Turkish actress Hazal Kaya.

Without being named, on the Instagram account of the program "Page 2" with Müge and Gülşen, someone anonymously wrote: "How can the poor girl know that her husband is a secret womanizer. Unfortunately, what is hidden does not remain hidden"

After this claim, Ali Atay has become trending on social media.

Eyes turned to Hazal Kaya and Ali Atay, who celebrated their wedding anniversary yesterday, and the couple became trending on Twitter.

Today, a reference came from the famous couple amid these 'betrayal' allegations.

Hazal Kaya announced that her new series will be broadcast on Netflix. Ali Atay also said to his wife Hazal Kaya, "Good luck to my darling! I'm proud,” he tweeted.

WHEN DID ALI ATAY AND HAZAL KAYA GET MARRIED?

Hazal Kaya and Ali Atay got married on February 7th. After 6 years of dating, Hazal Kaya married Ali Atay on February 7, 2019. The couple, who took welcomed baby boy Fikret, who draws attention with his resemblance to his father, celebrated their 3rd wedding anniversary yesterday.

ANNIVERSARY MESSAGES FROM HAZAL KAYA

Celebrating their 3rd wedding anniversary, Hazal Kaya said, "I don't understand how three years have passed since this photo. Every year with you is more beautiful than the other! May we have many more years together, I'm so in love with you."