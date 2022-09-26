Hazal Kaya Shows Off Her Baby Bump

  1. Home
Alexandra Abumuhor

Alex Abumuhor

Published September 26th, 2022 - 11:19 GMT
The Turkish star revealed that she is expecting a baby girl

Earlier this week, famous Turkish actress Hazal Kaya took to her Instagram account to share with her folowers pregnancy updates. 

Hazal Kaya shared a new picture where she showed off her growing baby bump as she is currently expecting her second child. 

The Turkish star revealed that she is expecting a baby girl, and she is set to name her 'Lili'. 

It is worth mentioning that Hazal Kaya married Turkish director and actor Ali Atay in 2019, and the duo are already parents to Fikret Ali Atay.

By Alexandra Abumuhor

Hazal Kaya

