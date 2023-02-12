  1. Home
  3. Hazal Kaya welcomes 2nd child during quake

Published February 12th, 2023 - 06:51 GMT
ALBAWABA - Turkey is going through a crisis as a fatal earthquake hit the country, but looking at the bright side, Turkish star Hazal Kaya has welcomed her second child. 

In new pictures, Hazal Kaya held her newborn between her arms as she gave her a kiss on the forehead, Kaya gave birth at Fulya Acıbadem Hospital.

Kaya named her new baby "Laila Surya" and the infant is reportedly in good health, the actress also shares a son with her husband Ali Atay whom she tied the knot to in 2019.

The Forbidden Love actress has been participating in charity work since Monday to help those affected by the devastating earthquake and collected a large number of goods and food aid after the catastrophe. 

By Alexandra Abumuhor

