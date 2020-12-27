  1. Home
'He Was Very Unhappy with Assala'! Tarek Al-Arian's New Mistress Nicole Safaan Breaks Her Silence

Published December 27th, 2020
Syrian-Armenian model Nicole Safaan has broken her silence amid her new bae Tarek Al-Arian's drama with ex-wife Assala Nasri.

Responding to a commentator on Instagram, Saafan wrote: 'Hi love thank you for the words. I want to tell you that I have nothing to do with their divorce.'

'They divorced because he was very unhappy and they have a lot of problems. I was never with Tarek when they were married. Thank you.'

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by البوابة (@albawabame)

Meanwhile, Tarek Al-Arian's former wife (before he was married to Assala), Halla Elattal, urged Nasri to stop attacking Al-Arian on social media.

She added that it's her right to intervene and defend Tarek for the sake of their child who has been feeling down because of what he reads about his father Tarek. And she made sure to state that Tarek is not a cheater.

Assala Breaks Her Silence in a Touching Message Following Ex Husband Tarek Al-Arian's New Romance With Nicole Saafan

