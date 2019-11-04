Hello Arabian Night Life! Angie Khoury Dances in Dubai Night Clubs After Eviction From Lebanon! (Videos)

Controversial Syrian singer Angie Khoury arrived in the UAE after the Lebanese government's decision to prohibit her from protesting in its country on account of her being a refugee.





Once the Syrian artist touched down in the UAE, she headed directly to fancy nightclubs in Dubai to celebrate Halloween.

In one video, Angie sported a sexy thigh-high leather red dress, while she was dancing to a Khaliji song among a group of women holding alcohol bottles.

In another snapshot, Khoury appeared wearing a maxi dress and dancing in front of the famous Burj Khalifa fountain.

But she faced similar reactions in the Gulf as she did in Lebanon. Journalist Saleh Aljasmi, brother of Emirati singer Hussein Aljasmi, sent a DM via Instagram to the Syrian artist and warned her about crossing red lines in the country, saying she should respect its rules or else he will take legal action against her.