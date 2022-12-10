With her rainbow color hair, Selena Gomez shocks her fans

ALBAWABA- Selena Gomez's supporters were treated to an unexpected surprise as she unveiled her new hair, which she wore in pastel rainbow hair, and which significantly altered her shape and appearance from the brown hair she usually wore. After this look, the audience also compared her to Wednesday.

Selena Gomez appeared in the TikTok video she posted with her new hair in the bathroom wearing a light blue shirt and jeans underneath the dryer, and she added the caption, "You have to do what you have to do," to the video. Gomez, who has recently been preoccupied with marketing her Apple TV+ documentary, joked further, "It's My Mind and that’s me."

Fanz Style linked Selena Gomez to Enid from the recent Netflix series "Wednesday," which has a similar hair color, in the comments section of the TikTok video.

Selena Gomez recently made appearances on NBC's The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon and Variety's 2022 Hitmakers Brunch on December 3.

She mentioned during the presentation that her new music would be distinct from her prior depressing songs: I'm skilled at creating melancholy girl songs, so I'm used to doing it, but I'm also open to having fun. People will adore it, I believe.

She made an appearance to promote Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me, a documentary that chronicles her battle with lupus and psychiatric challenges. She wore a black dress and had brown hair.

Selena Gomez claimed that the documentary's filming began around seven years ago: "I sort of went through each period of my life, starting with diagnosis and doing all the necessary tasks. I won't lie, I'm unable to watch. To be quite honest, I was hesitant to share it, but I was aware that my goal had always been to establish a reputation for openness and honesty. I don't want to have a shady personality. I want others to understand that both I and they are not alone."

Written By: Lara Al-Nimri



