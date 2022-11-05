Selena Gomez opens up about her worst breakup

The "greatest thing" that ever happened to singer Selena Gomez, according to her, was her breakup with pop star Justin Bieber.

The singer, 30, who divorced her ex-boyfriend Justin, 28, in 2018, makes the claim in her brand-new documentary, "Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me," which is available on Apple Plus.

She uttered: "Everything was pretty open. I had the impression that someone was trying to hang onto a bad relationship. I eventually overcame it and stopped being terrified. It was incredibly confused since it felt like I had to experience the worst grief imaginable before forgetting everything at the drop of a hat. However, I merely believe that it was necessary to occur, and in the end, it was the best thing that has ever occurred to me."

Eight years of on-and-off relationships with Justin Bieber served as the inspiration for Selena Gomez's 2020 song "Lose You to Love Me," which she said took her 45 minutes to write.

On the program, she added: "More than just a broken relationship is involved. I'm learning to choose life and myself, and I'm also hopeful that others may find grace and serenity in that. The song is about realizing that you have to fully lose everything about yourself in order to find who you were."

Just after their breakup, Bieber began seeing Hailey Baldwin, 25, who is now his wife. A month later, Selena Gomez reportedly had a breakdown related to her lupus and sought mental health care.

Selena Gomez stated recently: "I always imagined getting married at the age of 25. The fact that I was so far away from that—far, far away—broke me."

She recently celebrated her 30th birthday with a spectacular wedding-themed party, and she recently commented on the attendance of celebs like Cara Delevingne: "It was nice, we had lovely cocktails, and then my buddy Cara brings in strippers. So, I guess you could say it was a mix of intellectual and ridiculous."

Written By: Lara Al-Nimri

