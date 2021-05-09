Here is Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard's Plan on Staying Together Forever

In order to realize their goal, the duo, who have been married for more than seven-years and together as a couple for 13, have incorporated couples therapy into their lives, as well as an open and honest policy.

And for them, part of that honest approach includes being able to talk about their attraction to other people — both male or female.

In a new interview with Self, the 40-year-old actress revealed that both she and her husband's parents are divorced — many times on each side.

But they are determined to have a different outcome for their family, going forward.

'Do you want to be on the porch with someone when you're 80?' Bell asked journalist Michelle Ruiz before answering her own question. 'We both want that.'

Bell also discussed how she and Dax have open conversations about their attraction to other people.

'He can tell me someone he finds attractive, female or male, 'cause he pauses the Olympics on a lot of runners, but it doesn't make me feel like he's going to leave me for that person because I'm not allowing my self-esteem to be affected,' the Veronica Mars alum explained.

'I know there are people on Planet Earth that are more attractive than me, and well, we're not dead. I have to acknowledge we're monkeys.'

The couple, who are the proud parents to their son Lincoln, eight, and daughter Delta, six, were able to share in their attraction to others when they watched Friday Night Lights (2006-2011) together.

Seemingly mesmerized by some of the cast of the hit NBC sports drama, Bell confessed they 'were moments away from picking up the phone and asking both Minka Kelly and Taylor Kitsch if they wanted to join our marriage.'

Bell and Shepard reentered couples therapy just before the pandemic hit, which turned out to saving grace, considering they would be face-to-face each and every day once COVID-19 was deemed a pandemic in mid-March 2020.

'It's so obvious now, that every two years, you have to go back,' she said of their couples therapy sessions.

And it turns out that refresh helped them avoid 'killing each other in the beginning' of the coronavirus crisis.

'We go back to therapy and figure out what I'm not doing that's best for you and what you're not doing that's best for me, and how we can serve this team goal better. It's been incredibly helpful,' the Bad Moms star shared in an interview with People magazine this past January.