Here is what Arab stars are wearing for Ramadan

ALBAWABA - Every Ramadan stars and influencers bless our social media pages with their latest fashion for the holy month.

Usually, stars wear abayas or caftans of various styles and colors, and since Ramadan began, our favorite celebrities are sharing with us their latest fashion choices as the holy month starts.

Joelle Mardinian shared a post of her wearing a light blue colored caftan with transparent sleeves decorated with tassels at the ends. She accessorized the look with a pink bag and long earrings with a bowtie hairstyle.

In the caption, the beauty expert wished her followers a Ramadan Kareem.

Karen Wazen looked breathtaking in a red abaya and also wished her followers a Ramadan Mubarak, she also shared other snaps of her in different outfits.

One featured her in a blue Abaya in a desert.

Singer Ahlam wished her followers a Ramadan Kareem in a lavish blue and gold Abaya, she shared the post with her Twitter followers.

Singer Yara donned a pink t-shirt with a light blue jacket holding a lantern celebrating the holy month of Ramadan.

Yara wrote what it means that the lantern she is holding is hand-made by her and asked her followers what they think about it.