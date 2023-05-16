Breaking Headline

Published May 16th, 2023 - 10:14 GMT
Kerem Bürsen to star in new Turkish series
Bürsin will portray the character Oghuz

ALBAWABA - Kerem Bürsin is set to star in a new Turkish series.

Turkish news sites revealed that famous Turkish actor, Kerem Bürsin will star in a new Turkish production alongside Turkish actress, Hafsanur Sancaktutan.

Bürsin will portray the character Oghuz, who is a stubborn heir who comes from a rich, powerful family, while Sancaktutan will play the role of a woman named Laila. 

The Turkish production will be directed by Turkish director, Ali Bilgin, who previously worked on shows like Yargı, Menajerimi Ara, and Bir Aşk İki Hayat.

This comes after sources revealed that Bürsin will star alongside La Casa De Papel actor, Álvaro Morte in the new production, The Art Leader.

It was officially announced that a new series will be produced, and will be directed by Spanish director Koldo Serra.

The first season will consist of five episodes.

 

 

