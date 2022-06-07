Here is The Whole Story Behind Yasmine Abdel Aziz and Her Recent Feuds

A mystery revolves around Egyptian star Yasmine Abdel Aziz regarding her health, her relationship with her husband, and her brother, so what's going on?

Earlier, Yasmine Abdel Aziz has suffered a health crisis and went to Switzerland to get treated, supporting her was her brother Wael Abdel Aziz, he wrote in a picture featuring him and his sister: 'You are the priority after god, whatever you go through, we suffer it with you, whenever you're happy, we're happy.''

He added: 'be brave, bad times will all be over soon.'

Wael's followers hoped that things are better between the actress and her brother, amid Yasmine cut all connections with her brother.

Yasmine replied to her brother's Facebook post and wrote: 'You were the one who sold your sister for a Mercedes.'

Soon after, Wael Abdel Aziz's post was deleted.

And during the past hours, rumors spread that Yasmine Abdel Aziz had separated from her husband Ahmed Al-Awadi, which led to Wael expressing his satisfaction with the end of the relationship, thus supporting her.

A few days ago, Yasmine had suffered a health crisis, and subsequently entered the hospital to receive the necessary treatment, without any support or assistance from her husband, Ahmed Al-Awadi.

After her release from the hospital, she unfollowed Ahmed Al-Awadi's on Instagram account, while she kept the photos and videos that they had together.

On the other hand, Al-Awadi did not take any action and did not comment on these rumors so far.