The Highwomen Unveils 'Crowded Table' Music Video

Country music supergroup The Highwomen is back with a new music video.

The group, consisting of Maren Morris, Brandi Carlile, Natalie Hemby and Amanda Shires, released a video Thursday for the song "Crowded Table."



The video features footage of The Highwomen recording the song in Nashville, Tenn., prior to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

"Recording together feels like a lifetime ago in these current times," the group wrote Thursday on Instagram. "It's been so special to look back on those moments captured so we can one day do it again."

Morris, Carlile and Hemby discussed the song during an at-home appearance Thursday on CBS This Morning.

"Isn't that what we all wish we had now, a crowded table?" Carlile said.

"[Seeing the footage] made me tear up," Hemby added. "I want to be around my buddies again... Making music is about being together."

"Crowded Table" appears on The Highwomen's debut, self-titled album, released in September. The album also features the singles "Redesigning Women" and "Highwomen."