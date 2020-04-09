Hijab, to Bikini, and Hijab Again? Check Hala Shisha's Latest Instagram Picture

  1. Home
Published April 9th, 2020 - 07:03 GMT
Hala Shisha

Egyptian actress Hala Shisha shared a new Story with her 1.9 million followers on Instagram.

Hala took a selfie with her son Ahmad, but what caught the audience's attention was that she was wearing hijab again, after she had taken it off.

She captioned the Story "Ahmad and I praying together. There is nothing more beautiful than praying for God's grace in good faith."

Hala Shiha takes part in Ramadan 2020 drama race, with the series "Dahab Ayrah", co-starring along with Yousra, Joumana Murad, Abeer Sabri, Hanadi Muhanna and Khaled Anwar, directed by Sameh Abdel Aziz, written by Ahmed Adel and Amin Jamal.

Bye Bye Hijab! Leaked Photo Shows Hala Shiha Wearing Bikini

