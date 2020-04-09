Hijab, to Bikini, and Hijab Again? Check Hala Shisha's Latest Instagram Picture

Egyptian actress Hala Shisha shared a new Story with her 1.9 million followers on Instagram.

Hala took a selfie with her son Ahmad, but what caught the audience's attention was that she was wearing hijab again, after she had taken it off.

She captioned the Story "Ahmad and I praying together. There is nothing more beautiful than praying for God's grace in good faith."

Hala Shiha takes part in Ramadan 2020 drama race, with the series "Dahab Ayrah", co-starring along with Yousra, Joumana Murad, Abeer Sabri, Hanadi Muhanna and Khaled Anwar, directed by Sameh Abdel Aziz, written by Ahmed Adel and Amin Jamal.