Hilary Duff Welcomes Her Third Child

Published March 28th, 2021 - 07:54 GMT
Duff is also mom to 9-year-old son Luca Cruz from her previous marriage to Mike Comrie.
Younger actress and Lizzie McGuire alum Hilary Duff announced on Instagram that she has given birth to her third child.

Duff, 33, posted a photo of her 2-year-old daughter, Banks Violet, sitting in a bathtub Friday.

"I'm a big sister ....... marinating on how I feel about that!" the image was captioned.

No other details about the new addition to the family were immediately revealed.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Hilary Duff (@hilaryduff)

The actress announced in October that she was pregnant again. She and her husband, Matthew Koma, celebrated their first wedding anniversary in December.

Duff is also mom to 9-year-old son Luca Cruz from her previous marriage to Mike Comrie.

 

Via SyndiGate.info


Copyright © UPI, 2021. All Rights Reserved.

