Hilary Duff Welcomes Her Third Child

Younger actress and Lizzie McGuire alum Hilary Duff announced on Instagram that she has given birth to her third child.

Duff, 33, posted a photo of her 2-year-old daughter, Banks Violet, sitting in a bathtub Friday.

"I'm a big sister ....... marinating on how I feel about that!" the image was captioned.

No other details about the new addition to the family were immediately revealed.

The actress announced in October that she was pregnant again. She and her husband, Matthew Koma, celebrated their first wedding anniversary in December.

Duff is also mom to 9-year-old son Luca Cruz from her previous marriage to Mike Comrie.