The Hollywood Dream! Meryem Uzerli Receives a Special Invitation by Al Pacino To Participate in His Upcoming Movie

Turkish-German actress Meryem Uzerli has been invited to Los Angeles by her dear friend, the Hollywood giant, Al Pacino, in order to participate in his new film.

Hürriyet Daily News reported that Meryem Uzerli, who is 5 months pregnant with her second child, postponed the meeting till after she gives birth, adding that she would fly to the US a month after giving birth to her second child in December, to meet with the Oscar-winning actor.

Uzerli is globally known for her character Hürrem Sultan in the TV series "Magnificent Century," and she is also getting a lot of attention in America.

The newspaper added that Meryem is a dear friend of Al Pacino, and that she meets with him whenever she can when she goes to Los Angeles, where they exchange ideas about new art projects.