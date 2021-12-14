Home Alone Actor Devin Ratray Strangles and Punches His Girlfriend

According to TMZ, Home Alone actor Devin Ratray allegedly got into a physical argument with his girlfriend.

Devin's girlfriend reportedly filed a report claiming that the actor punched her in the face, put his hand over her mouth and tried to strangle her after a feud broke out.

Cops were called to a Hyatt hotel near downtown Oklahoma City after the alleged fight took place, adding that the due went their separate ways for the night once things calmed down.

A spokesperson for the Oklahoma City Police Department revealed that no charges have been filed yet.

A representative of the 44-year-old actor said that the fight was only verbal and commented ''nothing physical happened,” and an argument broke out that led to the two breaking up that night.

'She says she bit his hand, he punched her in the face and she escaped to a stairwell. She then got her stuff and left, waiting for the cops to arrive.'

Devin played the mean boy in Home Alone his character Buzz is the older brother of Macaulay Caulkin's who played Kevin.