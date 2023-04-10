Hossam Habib shares surprise message to Sherine

  1. Home
Published April 10th, 2023 - 10:41 GMT
Habib shared a love note dedicated to Sherine
ALBAWABA - Hossam Habib shared a love note dedicated to Sherine Abdel Wahab on his Instagram.

Hossam Habib shared on his Instagram a love note for his wife Sherine Abdel Wahab, he shared: "I love you Sherine more than the world."

This comes after Sherine's agent Eyhab Saleh revealed that her social media accounts have not been under her control since the beginning of the year.

Saleh wrote on his Twitter account: "I've been asked a lot about Sherine's social media accounts, and I'm here to tell you that neither I nor she have access to her accounts since the beginning of the year, and within a couple of days a statement will be issued to explain the reasons behind this, thank you for your constant support.

