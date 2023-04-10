Hossam Habib shares surprise message to Sherine

ALBAWABA - Hossam Habib shared a love note dedicated to Sherine Abdel Wahab on his Instagram.

This comes after Sherine's agent Eyhab Saleh revealed that her social media accounts have not been under her control since the beginning of the year.

🚨جمهور #شيرين العظيم: ناس كتير جدا بتسألني و بتبعت علي الخاص بخصوص حسابات شيرين علي السوشيال ميديا. كل صفحات شيرين مش معاها ولا معايا من أول السنة. في خلال اليومين الجايين سيتم إصدار بيان لتوضيح الاسباب ورا ده. لو كان في أيدي كنت نزلت كل حاجة علي صفحتها ، شكرا لدعمكم الدائم ❤️ — Eyhab Saleh (@EyhabSaleh) April 8, 2023

Saleh wrote on his Twitter account: "I've been asked a lot about Sherine's social media accounts, and I'm here to tell you that neither I nor she have access to her accounts since the beginning of the year, and within a couple of days a statement will be issued to explain the reasons behind this, thank you for your constant support.