How Does Jennifer Love Hewitt Feel After Turning 40-Year-Old?

Jennifer Love Hewitt. (AFP/ File Photo)

Jennifer Love Hewitt is "exactly where she hoped she would be" at 40-years-old.

The 'Client List' star - who marked her milestone birthday last month - is grateful that everything has gone to plan in her life.

She said: "A lot of my friends have already turned 40, and in watching them and my husband, there's this settling in with who you are and being OK with it that's lovely. I like this version of me because I have two amazing children and a great husband. I am exactly where I hoped I would be."

Jennifer is currently working on her new show '9-1-1' and admits it was tough being away from her kids - Autumn, five, and Atticus, three, who she has with her husband Brian Hallisay.

She added: "The first four episodes, there was a lot of trying to be present and then constantly checking for the world to be falling apart around me. A couple of days went long, so I wasn't home to put them to bed. It was my first time not doing that, so [my] lip would quiver, and there were some tears."

The 'Ghost Whisperer' star is working on a new children's book to help kids cope with feeling bereaved over their lost family members.

Speaking to the April / May issue of Working Mother's magazine, she shared: "There are not a lot of books out there that in a childlike way teach children about deceased grandparents. I think that's an important book because people are having children later in life."