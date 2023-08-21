How many plastic surgeries has Margot Robbie done for her role in Barbie?

ALBAWABA - Margot Robbie did not always have the Barbie look.

Margot Robbie reportedly had many plastic surgery procedures to look like the iconic Barbie doll as the actress allegedly had some work done in order to play the role in the Barbie movie.

Cosmetic specialist Dana Harrel shared a while back on Instagram a series of pictures of how she believed Robbie's face changed, ad what she believes Robbie has done to look more like Barbie.

Harrel said despite all the work done, Margot still looks natural. Harrel said: "She has had an upper bleph (removing some fat under her brow), undereye filler or other augmentation, a minimal brow lift, cheek augmentation, buccal fat removal, lip filler, nose job thinning her tip and reducing the width of her nostrils."

Dana shared the before and after pictures of Margot Robbie on her Instagram page in July, and wrote in the caption: "Margot Robbie she went from a beautiful girl to IT GIRL BARBIE STUNNING but still looks natural. Incredible incredible work."

"I think maybe just a little volume to her chin as her chin has more length now. I also think she uses Botox or similar but sparingly, just enough to soften but not enough to prevent movement."

The film's plot revolves around the iconic Barbie doll, who transitions from her fantasy world to the real world, facing numerous challenges and exploring her relationship with the doll Ken.