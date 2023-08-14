Lebanese minister defends Barbie ban using Bible verses

ALBAWABA - Days after the controversy over the Barbie movie ban in Lebanon, Minister of Culture Wissam Murtada shared a post on social media on constitutional laws against "homosexuality".

The Lebanese minister wrote: "Articles 9 and 10 of the constitution oblige the state to perform duties of God, to respect religious teachings, and to prevent any teaching that contradicts the moral values ​​emanating from them."

He maintained: "Christianity and Islam renounce homosexuality that is contrary to the 'creator's order' and call for confronting these phenomena because of their disastrous impact on society."

Activists on social media were angrily reacting to the post shared by the Lebanese minister defending human rights and called Murtada of triggering hate speech against the LGBTQ+ community.

The post by the minister came after the country's decision to ban Barbie move as he continued in a comment saying if anyone was able to change our thoughts, culture and our constitution regarding LGBTQ+, despite that no one will ever succeed, "we will allow them to watch any movie they ask for and we will permit them to create new laws supporting homosexuality."

The Lebanese minister then added a few verses from the Bible to support his decision in banning the Barbie movie.