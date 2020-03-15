This is How Naomi Campbell Gets Ready For a Flight Amid The Coronavirus Pandemic

As promised in a widely-reported on Instagram post last week, British supermodel Naomi Campbell has taken to her YouTube channel with a thorough rundown of how she prepares for flights amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The model took to Instagram last week with a photograph of herself wearing a head-to-toe hazmat suit, face mask and goggles before boarding a flight from Los Angeles to New York.

Then, on Friday, she shared the details of her look in a YouTube video, saying “I’m not going to lie to you and say I’m not nervous to take this flight, but I am.”

She then dresses in the hazmat suit and finishes it all off with a brown Burberry cape.

“I’m not doing this for laughs… this is how I feel comfortable travelling,” she added in the video.