Huda Kattan to Release 'Wishful' Skincare Line

US-Iraqi beauty entrepreneur Huda Kattan announced the name of her debut skincare line, Wishful, and revealed the first product from the highly-anticipated collection last night, a cruelty-free face exfoliant.

Just a few hours after the makeup mogul unveiled the “Yo Glow Enzyme Scrub,” the first of three products set to roll out this year, she took to Instagram to announce that it was sold out. Fortunately for beauty aficionados, Kattan shared that the vegan skin exfoliant, which retails for $39 a bottle, will be back in stock in stores on Feb. 16.

“True beauty begins with the skin, which is why I wanted to launch my skincare line, Wishful, with YoGlow Enzyme Scrub, a skin-changing exfoliator with glowing results,” said Kattan in a statement.

The multi-hyphenate also took to social media to post a tutorial on her newest Instagram page, formerly known as @HudaBeautySkin and which she renamed to @WishfulSkin. In the video, Kattan disclosed the ingredients that the scrub comprises, what makes it unique and offered tips on how to use the product in order to get the best results.

“Because it has cellulose and it does not have that grittiness that most scrubs have, you want to use it on dry skin,” she told her 190K followers. “You are not going to get the same results if you use it on wet skin. You just won’t get that peeling action.”

In the campaign she shared on her social media accounts, Kattan seemed to be makeup-free, which she also confirmed. On her main Instagram page, Huda Beauty, she posted three pictures that read: “No makeup. No filters. No photoshop.”

Kattan has always been candid about her skin imperfections throughout the years. “I’ve said it before, but my skin has been a JOURNEY,” she wrote in an Instagram post she shared last month.

Despite her extensive knowledge of makeup, the beauty guru was never satisfied with her skin, she stated. “As a kid I had really dry-sensitive skin, that was super rough and uneven in tone and texture. At 19 I started dealing with cystic adult acne,” she wrote.

There were days when Kattan says she felt so insecure about her skin she wouldn’t even leave her house because her acne was so “painful and bad.”

According to the Dubai-based entrepreneur, her skin improvement was all thanks to “blogging and experimenting.”

“What happened was truly unexpected! My skin became so soft, even smooth, my pores disappeared and my acne was (finally) under control,” she said.