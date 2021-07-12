Hug Me Baby! Can Yaman and Diletta Leotta Celebrate Italy's Victory in UEFA EURO 2020

Last night, Turkish actor Can Yaman and his bae, Italian sports presenter Diletta Leotta got together with a group of friends to watch Italy vs. England in UEFA EURO 2020's finale.

This time, Can and Diletta chose to watch the match indoors because it was held in Wembley Stadium, London, unlike Italy vs. Turkey match that was held last month near to where they live, in Rome Olympic Stadium, Rome.

Yaman and Leotta celebrated Italy's victory against England 3-2 on penalties after the Euro 2020 final ended 1-1 following extra time last night.

With this victory, Italy secured their second European Championship title, after their first victory in 1968.

On this unique victory, Can and Diletta expressed their enthusiasm by painting their faces with the Italian flag colors.

After the match was over, Can Yaman posted a picture on Instagram while hugging his Italian bombshell.

He captioned the romantic shot: "An Italian love."

As for Diletta, who sported a unique lipstick of the Italian flag colors, she shared another picture while resting her head on hubby Can's shoulders, and she celebrated the winning by writing: "Those magical nights that unite."

On Instagram Stories, Leotta also shared another footage of her celebration with Italy's victory.



