She's Approved! Can Yaman's Family Welcomes His Bride-to-Be Diletta Leotta in Turkey.. Pictures

Turkish star Can Yaman, who has been in Italy for a quite long time to prepare for his highly anticipated role in the TV series Sandokan, has brought his Italian fiancée Diletta Leotta to Istanbul to meet his family.

The Mr. Wrong star posted two shots on Instagram, one of them while he was hugging the Italian bombshell, and the other image was a selfie from the family reunion, while Can captioned the post with a simple love heart emoji.



As for Diletta, she shared multiple stories from her Turkish getaway with her 7.8 million followers on Instagram, one of them while she was dining with Can Yaman.

The presenter of DANZ also published a post from her visit to AYASOFIA (Hagia Sophia Mosque), and captioned it in Italian: "Yes, travel".

Fiancés Can Yaman and Diletta Leotta took a Bosphorus tour on their first day in Istanbul. Leotta posted those moments on social media.

Recently, it's been reported that Can Yaman's mother, Güldem Hanim, had a disliking problem with her future daughter-in-law, Diletta Leotta, because the latter refused to come to Turkey earlier when Can Yaman asked her.

But Güldem denied those reports, as she took pictures with her son and his fiancée and posted them on Instagram, she even called Leotta "My Daughter" when she captioned the post: "My daughter and son Diletta Leotta and Can Yaman".

After the family reunion, fans expect a near wedding, as they commented that they will soon see Can and Diletta sitting on the wedding table.