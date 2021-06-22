Wedding in August?! Diletta Leotta Flies to Turkey to Meet Can Yaman's Family

She's ready to meet the parents!

DAZN presenter Diletta Leotta's latest love gesture to hubby Can Yaman didn't go unnoticed, and also delighted fans.

The love story started with a direct message on Instagram. Later, the two met in a hotel in Rome, where they were spotted together for the first time.

Afterwards, the couple made their relationship official when they posted their picture on each other's Instagram, after Can proposed to Diletta in the most romantic way ever, in sky letter banner.

Today, six months after the first date, Diletta has taken an important step; She flew to Turkey to meet Can Yaman's parents, reporting Italian magazine, CheDonna.

The former face of Sky Sport and current face of DAZN flew to Istanbul, Turkey, to meet the 31-year-old actor's family. An important gesture that, in fact, makes the relationship even more serious than ever. Over the past few months Can has got to know the parents and older brother of the Sicilian host.

At the moment, there are no further details or photos of this trip to the Middle East, but Diletta Leotta conducted her radio show with Daniele Battaglia broadcast on Radio 105 right from a Turkish hotel.

The beautiful 29-year-old preferred not to provide details about her private trip, which continues to arouse some curiosity about whether she flied to Turkey to meet Can's parents, or for other purposes.

Recently, stories broke about an alleged disliking problem between Can Yaman's mother, Güldem Yaman, and Diletta Leotta.

Gossips were never commented on or even denied by those directly involved. It is likely that with this trip the young presenter wants to sweep away all the doubts that have been gripping Can Yaman fans and gossip experts for some time.

Last February, Takvim Turkish newspaper has reported that Can Yaman and Diletta Leotta are planning to throw their wedding in Sicily, Italy, in the cost of 600,000 Euros ($846,273 / 5,880,289 Turkish lira).

The magazine added that the wedding venue will be Noto Bassi di Palazzo Nicolaci (Nicolaci Palace), and they will invite 300 guests.

Previously, the couple has decided to throw the wedding on 16 August 2021, according to Corriere della Sera, but later they postponed it because Diletta refused to travel to Turkey with Can for a few days.